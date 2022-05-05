Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.14. Skillz shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 131,328 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

