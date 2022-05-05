Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.78.

SWKS opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

