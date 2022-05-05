Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

