Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.78.

SWKS opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

