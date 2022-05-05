Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.47. 109,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.