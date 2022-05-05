Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

