Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.57.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$25.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

