SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
SLR Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.
NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.49 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.
About SLR Investment (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
