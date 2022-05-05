SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.49 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.