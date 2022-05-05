Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Snap reported sales of $982.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NYSE SNAP traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,298,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,405,734 shares of company stock valued at $81,293,603.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

