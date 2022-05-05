SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Trading Down 6.7%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.50 and last traded at C$26.90. Approximately 145,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 483,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNC. CIBC cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.