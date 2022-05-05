Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $199.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snowflake (SNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.