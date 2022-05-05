Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $218.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLOIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($224.21) to €211.00 ($222.11) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($210.53) to €225.00 ($236.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Soitec stock remained flat at $$78.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84. Soitec has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

