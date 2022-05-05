SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.

SWI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

