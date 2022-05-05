SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.
SWI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
