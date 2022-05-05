Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 436.75 ($5.46). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.37), with a volume of 58,962 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £234.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Howard Hohmann sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £86,275 ($107,776.39).

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

