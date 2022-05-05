Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $805.67

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.67 ($10.06) and traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.25). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.50), with a volume of 2,750 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 803.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £63.21 million and a PE ratio of 100.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

