Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Sotera Health stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sotera Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

