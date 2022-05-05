SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.54.

SSB stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,751,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

