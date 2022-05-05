Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,012 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.90% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,044,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $691,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $3,696,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCB opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

