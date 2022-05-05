Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $166,275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.94 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

