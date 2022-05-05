Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBF opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.