Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

VNQ traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. 8,601,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

