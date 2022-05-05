Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. 28,156,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,810,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

