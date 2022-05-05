Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,845,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

