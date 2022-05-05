Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,937 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.