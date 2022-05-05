Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SO opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.