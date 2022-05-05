Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 125,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,381. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

