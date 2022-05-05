Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Trade Desk stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 219.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

