Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 263 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

