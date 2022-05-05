Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,477 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

