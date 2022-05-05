SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the last quarter.

CWI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

