Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002164 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00157028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00030214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00338216 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

