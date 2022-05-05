Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

SPB stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

