Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$65.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.73.

TOY stock traded down C$1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,584. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.14. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

