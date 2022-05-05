Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 630,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.