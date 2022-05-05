Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 630,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.