SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.61). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

