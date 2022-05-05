Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SII opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. Sprott has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprott by 37.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

