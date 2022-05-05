Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $63,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,178.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $2,196,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

