SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

SPX FLOW stock remained flat at $$86.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

