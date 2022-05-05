SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 70,065 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.58.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STEW)
