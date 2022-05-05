SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 70,065 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.