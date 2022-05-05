SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,297 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 883.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $63.14. 62,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

