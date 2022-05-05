STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG opened at $37.18 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

