Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

SWK traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.42. 11,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,092. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $118.90 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

