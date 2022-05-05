Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.46.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.