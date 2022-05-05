StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.03

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 4931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.