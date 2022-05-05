Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after purchasing an additional 567,582 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle by 32.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Stericycle by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stericycle by 166.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

