Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Stevanato Group worth $138,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $20,624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.99 ($1.04) on Thursday, hitting €15.13 ($15.93). The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.14) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($30.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.89.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($25.72).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

