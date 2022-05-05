Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$12.75

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

AAVVF stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

