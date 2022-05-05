Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$8.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.48.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 80.01% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

