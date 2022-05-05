Stifel Nicolaus Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $565.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $555.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $544.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

